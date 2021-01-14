Analysis: What Penn State football fans can expect from new OC Mike Yurcich’s offense

Penn State’s offense could look drastically different next season. Head coach James Franklin’s decision to part ways with Kirk Ciarrocca and immediately hire Mike Yurcich could be the most impactful coaching change he’s made since he took over the football program in 2014.

To gain a better idea of what that impact might be, the Centre Daily Times examined 12 hours of film from Yurcich’s offense at both Shippensburg from 2011-12 and Oklahoma State from 2016-18.

There’s no mincing words with the new man at the helm of the offense. Yurcich has the ability to light up opponents through the air and has a strong history of doing so. In his time at Shippensburg and Oklahoma State — the two stops where he had more than a year to implement his offense — he torched passing defenses with a spread air raid attack, which also incorporated plenty of running the ball.

While he leaned on the passing game with his offenses, Yurcich did not use running the ball as a simple change of pace option like air raid attacks used by coaches like Mississippi State’s Mike Leach. Instead, he used it to gash defenses and create big plays, while also relying on it in short-yardage situations.

Yurcich brings with him a history of creating dynamic offenses that can shred their opponents at all levels of the field. He’ll replace a coordinator in Ciarrocca who emphasized controlling possession and grinding down opponents on the ground before beating them over the top with the pass.

In Yurcich’s first year at Shippensburg, he transitioned from the previous regime’s run-heavy Wing-T attack to his offense in 2011, and it quickly paid dividends. The Red Raiders averaged 37.4 points per game that season and were more balanced in their approach. It was in 2012, however, that his offense fully took hold and exploded at that Division II level.

The team passed for over 5,000 yards — compared to 1,849 rushing yards — and became flexible offensively while still primarily passing to move the chains to the tune of 46.9 points per game and an 11-2 record.

Yurcich did it with a simplified but versatile attack that put the team’s quarterback — Zach Zulli at Shippensburg — in full control of the decision making.

Zulli described some of the scheme to the Centre Daily Times and explained what made it to effective.

“It’s about how much time we took to analyze each thing,” Zulli said. “The small, the big, everything. We would get through like six plays in an hourlong meeting. He would be such a stickler on being perfect and that really helped us grow into our positions. And he made it easy for every position.”

Zulli, who won the Harlon Hill award — Division II’s version of the Heisman Trophy — in 2012, was taught to make his pre-snap read of the secondary to determine the opponent’s coverage. That read, which was made by looking at the positioning of the safety, would determine how the play would unfold.

Regardless of how the safety was aligned, Zulli would have a route concept that would allow him to beat the defense’s coverage. Yurcich’s offense was designed to give the quarterback options to beat the defense. It would include different concepts designed to beat different coverages depending on what Zulli saw. If he saw a specific coverage, he would know exactly where he needed to look before he would need to snap the ball.

For an offense like that to have success, Yurcich had to trust Zulli — just like he had to trust now-Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph when they were at Oklahoma State — and just like he will have to trust Penn State’s quarterbacks.

However, Yurcich won’t be entirely dependent on his quarterback’s success because of his offense’s ability to adapt to its skill sets.

The Penn State passing game should look overhauled with Yurcich in charge, but its running game should also be able to find success. The new offensive coordinator helped Oklahoma State accrue over 2,000 rushing yards from 2016-18, even though his offense was primarily pass based.

That will be increasingly important with the Nittany Lions, who have plenty of depth at running back and an opportunity to create more rushing lanes with a more spread-based playbook like Yurcich’s. His short passing game will also have an impact as an extension of the running game, with plenty of screens to his playmakers on the outside.

All of his schemes and concepts have allowed Yurcich to post impressive numbers at his previous stops when it comes to yardage, but also when it comes to advanced metrics.

Bill Connelly’s SP+, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency, has measured Yurcich’s offenses as nothing short of elite. His offenses finished in the top seven in the country in offensive SP+ in his final three years at Oklahoma State, and in the top 10 at Ohio State and Texas, where he spent 2019 and 2020, respectively.

It’s safe to say the talent at his last two stops helped his teams reach the heights they did, as did the offensive-minded head coaches who retain plenty of control on that side of the ball in Ohio State’s Ryan Day and former Texas head coach Tom Herman.

But Yurcich’s work at Shippensburg and Oklahoma State points to an offensive play-caller who has the ability to devise a game plan and execute it at the highest level. Whether or not he succeeds at Penn State remains to be seen, but there is plenty for Nittany Lions fans to be excited about when it comes to the 2021 offense.