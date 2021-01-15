Penn State Football

Penn State football QB Micah Bowens enters transfer portal, per report

Penn State freshman quarterback Micah Bowens entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon, according to Rivals.

Bowens, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports, didn’t play a single snap for the Nittany Lions as a true freshman last season. He was also not listed on the team’s official depth chart at all throughout the year.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Las Vegas native was a part of a quarterback room that featured redshirt junior Sean Clifford, redshirt sophomore Will Levis, redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson and true freshman walk-on Mason Stahl. It’s safe to assume Bowens would’ve been third on the depth chart — behind Clifford, Levis and Roberson — this fall.

Bowens is the second quarterback to transfer out of the program in the past year, with Michael Johnson Jr. — a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2019 — entering the portal in June 2020. Johnson Jr. transferred to Florida Atlantic last month.

As of now, Penn State returns Clifford, Levis, Roberson and Stahl, while also adding incoming three-star freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux to the mix.

