Here’s which former Penn State Nittany Lions will participate in Super Bowl LV

Penn State has been well-represented in the Super Bowl over the years. This will again be the case when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7.

For the 50th time in the history of pro football’s biggest game, at least one Nittany Lion will be on either team making a Super Bowl appearance. In all, 41 Nittany Lions have won 60 Super Bowl rings, according to Penn State athletics. And with Penn State football alums on both the Buccaneers and the Chiefs, that number is guaranteed to increase this year.

Here’s a little bit about each of the four former Penn State Nittany Lion participating in Super Bowl LV:

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 regular-season stats: 840 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns on 65 receptions

Godwin, a 2017 third-round pick, followed up a 2019 season in which he made the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro with another solid campaign. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound receiver is second on Buccaneers this season in receiving yards (840) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (seven).

Penn State career stats (2014-16): 338 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2014, 1,101 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015, and 982 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior in 2016

Godwin, a former four-star recruit out of Delaware, earned playing time in all 13 of Penn State’s games in 2014 as a true freshman. He was an All-Big Ten second-team selection as a sophomore in 2015. In 2016, Godwin broke the program’s single-season receiving touchdowns record for a junior with 11 touchdowns. His 18 career touchdowns and 2,404 career receiving yards rank fourth all-time in program history.

OT Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 regular-season stats: Started in 15 games, played in 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 10 games

Smith, a 2015 second-round pick, has started in every game he’s played in (94 games) during his NFL career. The 6-foot-6, 338-pound left tackle was a key piece on an offensive line that helped the Buccaneers rank No. 7 in the NFL in the regular season in total offense with 6,145 yards.

Penn State career stats (2011-14): Started 31 games after redshirting in 2011

Smith, a former four-star recruit out of Maryland, was a three-year starter for Penn State. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt sophomore in 2013. As a redshirt junior in 2014, Smith was the only returning starter on the Nittany Lions’ offensive line.

C A.Q. Shipley, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 regular-season stats: N/A, on injured reserve

Shipley, a 2009 seventh-round pick, is in his 12th year in the NFL. The 6-foot-1, 307-pound center signed with the Buccaneers last August but suffered a career-ending neck injury in November.

Penn State career stats (2004-08): Started 39 consecutive games to end his collegiate career

Shipley, a former four-star recruit from Western Pennsylvania, was a multi-year starter for Penn State. He earned All-Big Ten first-team honors as a redshirt junior in 2007 and as a redshirt senior in 2008. As a redshirt senior, Shipley was also named an All-American and took home the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the best center in college football, as well as the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

G/C Stefen Wisniewski, Kansas City Chiefs

2020 regular-season stats: Started in three games (one with Pittsburgh Steelers, two with Chiefs), played in 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in two games

Wisniewski, a 2011 second-round pick, has started in 106 of the 139 games he’s played in during his NFL career. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad in late November after winning Super Bowl LIV with the team last season but then signing with the Steelers in the offseason and being waived in early November.

Penn State career stats (2007-10): Started 38 games over his last three seasons

Wisniewski, a former four-star recruit from Pittsburgh, was a three-year starter for Penn State. He earned All-Big Ten second-team honors as a sophomore in 2008 and All-Big Ten first-team honors as a junior in 2009 and as a senior in 2010.