Penn State Football

Penn State football LB Lance Dixon reportedly enters the transfer portal

Penn State’s Jayson Oweh, Lance Dixon and Jaquan Brisker stop Indiana’s Stevie Scott III during the game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Memorial Stadium.
Penn State’s Jayson Oweh, Lance Dixon and Jaquan Brisker stop Indiana’s Stevie Scott III during the game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Memorial Stadium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football reportedly has another player in the transfer portal. Former four-star linebacker Lance Dixon has entered the portal, according to Lions247.

Dixon spent two years as a Nittany Lion after signing in the 2019 recruiting class. The linebacker played in 12 games in his time on campus, including in all nine in the 2020 season.

He recorded 12 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and forced a fumble in his time at Penn State.

The former four-star recruit joined Penn State out of West Boomfield, Michigan, where he was coached by Ron Bellamy, who was hired by the Wolverines Monday as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

Dixon’s departure leaves Penn State with seven scholarship linebackers listed from last year’s roster and two incoming freshmen.

Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service