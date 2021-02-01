Penn State Co-OC/TEs coach Tyler Bowen leaving for position with Jacksonville Jaguars

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth jogs over to tight ends coach Tyler Bowen after running a play at practice on August 7, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football will have another opening on its coaching staff. Co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will be leaving the Nittany Lions for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Monday report from Lions247.

A source confirmed Bowen’s departure to the Centre Daily Times.

This will be the second job to open up on the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff this offseason, with both coming on the offensive side of the ball. The first opening was created after the program fired former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca and immediately replaced him with former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Bowen was the TEs coach and offensive recruiting coordinator at Penn State for three seasons and picked up the role of co-offensive coordinator for the 2020 season. He will now join the Jaguars’ coaching staff, which is now led by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Under Bowen’s tutelage, former Nittany Lion Pat Freiermuth developed into a star at Penn State, breaking the program’s all-time receiving touchdown record for a tight end with 16. Bowen also called plays for the Nittany Lions during the 2019 Cotton Bowl after former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne left the program to take over the head coach position at Old Dominion. The team scored 53 points in that game on their way to a 53-39 victory.