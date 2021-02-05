The Big Ten announced its revised 2021 football schedule. Here are the changes for Penn State

The Big Ten announced its revised 2021 football schedule on Friday afternoon on the Big Ten Network. While none of Penn State’s opponents for this fall have changed, dates for five of the Nittany Lions’ nine conference matchups have been shuffled around.

Penn State will still open its 2021 campaign on the road against Wisconsin on Sept. 4. But now, the Nittany Lions’ first home conference game will be versus Indiana in Week 5 on Oct. 5 — originally a bye week — and their season finale will be on the road against Michigan State in Week 13 on Nov. 27. The date for the Ohio State game has also changed, with the Nittany Lions taking on the Buckeyes on the road in Week 9 on Oct. 30.

The 2021 Penn State Football Schedule:#WeAre pic.twitter.com/bfKLjEgUEx — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 5, 2021

Other schedule date updates include a Week 8 home matchup with Illinois on Oct. 23 and a Week 12 home matchup with Rutgers on Nov. 20. Penn State’s new bye week will be Week 7 on Oct. 16.

The Nittany Lions’ conference games that haven’t had date changes are: Wisconsin, Iowa on the road in Week 6 on Oct. 9, Maryland on the road in Week 10 on Nov. 6 and Michigan at home in Week 11 on Nov. 13.