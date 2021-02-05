Penn State football’s viral tweet has been parodied around the nation. Here are some of the funniest

A closer look at the offending part of Penn State’s viral Twitter graphic. Screenshot

History tends to repeat itself and, on Thursday night, that old adage held true for Penn State football.

The Nittany Lions’ official football Twitter account tweeted a graphic that, in big letters, read, “A PENN STATER HAS APPEARED IN EVERY SUPER BOWL” — with what essentially amounted to fine print at the bottom that read, “except for five since 1967.” Of course, longtime fans might remember a similar social-media misstep in 2016 when another graphic read, “No talent required” ... which probably could’ve been worded a little better.

Penn State opted to delete that 2016 tweet. But it has kept that new tweet online — and sports teams around the country have made light of the hilariously misleading graphic.

If parody is the best form of flattery, then the Nittany Lions’ social media team should feel elated. Here are some of our favorite tweets playing off Penn State’s, which we pinned to the top here, along with Penn State even poking fun of itself (which we applaud):

No magnifying glass needed for this one... pic.twitter.com/vtp6zDIjEa — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 5, 2021

Shout out to @PennStateFball for providing a new graphics concept for the 2021 season! https://t.co/R6JHol6GsZ pic.twitter.com/2UjOitSJOa — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) February 5, 2021

That’s a lot of wins... pic.twitter.com/MBGfjogjf4 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 5, 2021

Once again, we’re making history pic.twitter.com/yZkfayzznt — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) February 5, 2021

Couldn’t have done it without the callers pic.twitter.com/OgW9N1Gagu — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 5, 2021

I loaded the dishwasher every day this week*



*except the five I didn’t since Monday https://t.co/dz7SvoEoBy — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) February 5, 2021