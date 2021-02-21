Report: Penn State set to hire Purdue Co-DC/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter as defensive assistant

Penn State football coach James Franklin talks on his headset as he comes off the field during the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football has reportedly filled the opening on its coaching staff.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported the team will hire Purdue co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter as a defensive assistant. The opening on the staff was created when former Penn State co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Tim Banks accepted the defensive coordinator job at Tennessee.

Sources: Purdue co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is expected to leave for the open defensive assistant position at Penn State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 22, 2021

Poindexter has been at Purdue for the last four seasons in his role and was the defensive coordinator/safeties coach with Connecticut for the three seasons prior.

He also played football at the University of Virginia — where he was a consensus All-American in 1997 and 1998 — and coached there in a variety of roles for 11 years after retiring from the NFL.

Poindexter would be the third new addition to the coaching staff this offseason after former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca was replaced by Mike Yurcich and former tight ends coach Tyler Bowen left for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was replaced by Ty Howle.

Penn State was unable to confirm Poindexter’s reported hire at the time of publishing.