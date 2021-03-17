First-year students to be allowed at final Penn State football spring practice at Beaver Stadium

Penn State has released its plans for its final spring football practice. The Nittany Lions will host first-year students for the team’s 15th practice at Beaver Stadium on April 17, according to a release. The general public will not be permitted.

The 15th practice is usually the annual Blue-White Game, which has historically been open to all fans.

The ongoing pandemic has caused Penn State to shift its plans to focus on a group of students that has yet to receive an opportunity to watch the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium. This will be the first time Beaver Stadium will host student fans since 2019.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for our first-year students to experience Beaver Stadium for the first time as Penn Staters,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a release. “Because of the pandemic, these students have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring. While we are excited to offer this in-person opportunity, students must continue to do their part by following health and safety guidelines to bring this opportunity to fruition.”

The practice will follow state and federal guidelines for gatherings and will be limited to the aforementioned first-year students, as well as family and guests of players, coaches and staff members.

Students will get an email from the university with more details and instructions. Attendees will have to wear masks and physically distance at the practice, while university parking lots will be closed and tailgating will be barred.

“While first-year students have not yet been able to experience Nittanyville or take their spot in the best student section in the country in Beaver Stadium, we are thrilled they will be able participate in many other favorite traditions during this final spring practice ...,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said in the release. “We are hopeful for the fall and continue to focus on the health and safety of our community and on providing the best opportunity for a full capacity stadium for the Sept. 11 game against Ball State.”

The plan for the event may also change as the pandemic’s status changes.

Penn State will also announce plans in the coming weeks for a virtual spring practice event that includes all students and the general public.