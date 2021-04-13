How to watch ESPN’s ‘Hey Rookie’ featuring former PSU LB Micah Parsons on Tuesday

A former Penn State football player will be featured Tuesday on ESPN’s “Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL” for the seventh time in eight years.

Former Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons, who is widely projected to go in the top half of the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft, will be featured on the show.

The first episode of the show will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.

The series usually follows rookies beginning with the NFL Scouting Combine all the way through the draft process and the draft itself. This year, due to the lack of a combine, the show will follow Parsons, and others, through their pro days and the 2021 NFL Draft.

This is the fourth year in a row a player has been featured, with K.J. Hamler in 2020, Trace McSorley in 2019 and Saquon Barkley in 2018. Christian Hackenberg, Adrian Amos and John Urschel also took part in the series in 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively.

Parsons could join Barkley as the only Nittany Lion in the group to go in the first round of the draft.

Here’s how to watch the show.

How to Watch

Who: Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday April 13

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: WatchESPN