Where are former Penn State football players projected to go in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin later this month. Two Nittany Lions have been projected as potential first-round picks, while three others have found their way into longer mock drafts. Five Nittany Lions are currently projected to be selected when the draft runs from April 28-30.

Let’s take a look at where those five former Nittany Lions are projected to go.

LB Micah Parsons

First round, No. 9 overall, Denver Broncos (ESPN)

Parsons going ninth would make him the second top-10 pick from Penn State over the last four drafts after Saquon Barkley went second overall to the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Nittany Lion linebacker would be an interesting fit in the Broncos defense with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. The two current linebackers are high-level pass rushers who could free up Parsons to do plenty of damage of his own when he blitzes.

First round, No. 15 overall, New England Patriots (CBSSports, Sporting News)

New England is the type of landing spot that could maximize Parsons’ versatility as a defender. He can rush the passer, operate in coverage and play the run, as the Patriots would be able to put him in a position to reach his upside in all three facets of the game. They could unleash him in a way that allows him to succeed as a rookie while still maintaining his long-term potential.

First round, No. 18 overall, Miami Dolphins (The Athletic)

Parsons could see a similar role in Miami to what he could get in New England. The Dolphins’ defense is led by head coach Brian Flores, a former defensive assistant with the Patriots under Bill Belichick, and employs a similar multifaceted defensive style. This is another scenario where his versatility could be maximized and it’s a spot that would allow him to reach his highest potential.

EDGE Jayson Oweh

First round, No. 24 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers (CBSSports)

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Oweh staying within Pennsylvania to begin his NFL career. He’s one of the most raw pass rushers in the draft, but going to Pittsburgh would allow him the requisite time to reach his potential. He would come in as a backup and have the chance to work rotationally until he’s ready to take over as a starter.

First round, No. 30 overall, Buffalo Bills (Sporting News, The Athletic)

Buffalo, like Pittsburgh would give Oweh an opportunity to play limited snaps early in his career and work his way toward the upside he possesses. The Bills would likely need the former Nittany Lion to add more weight to hold up against the run in the long term in their 4-3 defense.

First round, No. 31 overall, Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN)

Oweh would have an opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the NFL at the outset of his career and could immediately help its defense. He would provide the type of pass rush the Chiefs need to continue improving upon to get its defense up to speed with its world-class offense.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Second round, No. 39 overall, Carolina Panthers (Sporting News)

Freiermuth landing in Carolina would reunite him with former teammate Yetur Gross-Matos, who the Panthers took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He would have an opportunity to step into an immediate role with free agent signing Dan Arnold currently projected to start at the position. Freiermuth would be an almost immediate upgrade for Carolina at tight end.

Second round, No. 45 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars (The Athletic)

It’s tough to analyze the schematic fit in Jacksonville because this will be head coach Urban Meyer’s first year running an NFL offense after spending all of his head coaching career in the collegiate ranks. However, this would be a reunion for Freiermuth and his former tight ends coach, Tyler Bowen, who now holds that position in Jacksonville.

Second round, No. 49 overall, Arizona Cardinals (CBSSports)

Arizona is in dire need of help at tight end after losing Arnold to free agency, and Freiermuth could provide help in both the run game and passing game. He’s a good blocker with the physicality and strength to succeed in the red zone. With A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins on the outside at wide receiver, Freiermuth could see plenty of man coverage if he lands with the Cardinals.

OL Michal Menet

Fourth round, No. 144, Kansas City Chiefs (The Athletic)

The Chiefs are in the process of overhauling their entire offensive line, and using a fourth round choice on Menet would indicate a major belief that he can start down the road, if not sooner. This would give him an opportunity to go to an offensive scheme that would utilize his athleticism as a blocker while snapping to arguably the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes.

Seventh round, No. 251, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sporting News)

Menet would have a chance to fight for a backup job behind Ryan Jensen, who started in the Super Bowl last season for Tampa Bay. Of course, he would also have an opportunity to snap the ball to one of the greatest football players of all time in Tom Brady.

EDGE Shaka Toney

Fifth round, No. 167, Las Vegas Raiders (The Athletic)

Going to Las Vegas could allow Toney the requisite time to develop as a pass rusher in the NFL. Free agent signing Yannick Ngakoue and 2019 fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell should occupy both EDGE spots for the Raiders but Toney could provide the pass rushing upside the team has targeted in recent years with players like Arden Key and former NIttany Lion Carl Nassib.

Seventh round, No. 243 overall, Arizona Cardinals (Sporting News)

The Cardinals already boast two of the best pass rushers of the last decade in Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt. That would give Toney limited playing time upside as a rookie but would allow him to learn from some of the best to ever play the game. Making the roster could be difficult, but even a preseason in Arizona could prove beneficial.