Here are 3 takeaways from Penn State football’s final spring practice of 2021

Penn State football concluded spring ball for the season when it wrapped up practice No. 15 Friday night at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions put their new offense on display in front of an audience for the second time in a week.

Here are three takeaways from the final practice of the spring.

1. Clifford remains biggest X-factor

Sean Clifford looked inconsistent in last week’s practice but showed more consistency Friday night. He’s still the clear-cut starter at quarterback, but whether or not he can frequently play at a high level will be the biggest question mark for the NIttany Lions in 2021. He found open receivers and made more quick reads than he did last week, but he still needs to do that play in and play out for Penn State’s offense to reach its full potential under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Ta’Quan Roberson, Clifford’s backup, showed more flashes of a potential starter down the line but is still too susceptible to mistakes to become a real threat to the top of the depth chart. He showed arm talent Friday night and made a few difficult throws, but ultimately showed why he remains behind Clifford.

2. Skill positions are in a good place offensively

Running back, wide receiver and tight end all remain clear strengths on Penn State’s roster. The running back room doesn’t have an established leader on the field, but still has a diverse set of skills that can provide different advantages in different situations. John Lovett — in his first public action as a Nittany Lion since transferring from Baylor — showed why the team brought him in. He has the explosiveness and athleticism to be a home run threat out of the backfield, while also displaying strength as a runner. He will combine with Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes and Noah Cain to have a formidable foursome for the Nittany Lions.

The team’s pass catchers are also in a good position with the few at the top not doing much Friday night, but still showing why they lead the depth chart. Jahan Dotson broke a short pass for a 64-yard touchdown, while Parker Washington made a few plays for the offense as well. Those two are the clear top two at wide receiver, while Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson were both able to get open at tight end. There could be plenty of times all four of those players are on the field together as the team increases its use of two tight end sets under Yurcich.

3. Young linebackers in position to carry on strong tradition

Potential first-round NFL draft pick Micah Parsons was at Friday night’s practice, and saw a few of his former position mates show why they could be the next in a long line of elite linebackers to take the field at Penn State. Sophomore Brandon Smith and freshman Curtis Jacobs both showed explosion and athleticism in the open field, with both shedding blocks and attacking the ball at an elite level.

Both young linebackers can make plays against the run with their ability to find the ball and attack, but their athleticism should allow them to play well in coverage down the line. If those two linebackers can continue their improvement, the entire defense will benefit. A solidified group of linebackers will allow the defensive linemen to attack more freely as pass rushers and create more chaos for opposing offenses to deal with.