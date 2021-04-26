Former Penn State linebacker Sean Lee retires after 11-year NFL career

Senior Sean Lee shakes hands with fans as he walks off the field after the game. Penn State beat Indiana 31-20 November 14, 2009. CDT/Nabil K. Mark

Former Penn State linebacker Sean Lee announced his retirement from the NFL with a statement on Monday afternoon.

“Whenever I’m near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing,” the statement reads, “pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle. To think of the journey now, experiencing things I never thought possible with the men and women who make this game what it is, I’m beyond grateful.”

Lee spent 11 years in the NFL, all of which came with the Dallas Cowboys, who took him with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made two Pro Bowls in his career and was a member of the 2016 All-Pro team. He finished his professional career with 802 tackles and 60 tackles for loss.

Prior to his NFL career, Lee was a two-time second team All-Big Ten selection, earning the honor in 2007 and 2009. Lee was a team captain in the 2009 season for the Nittany Lions and was a stalwart for the team’s defense in 2006, 2007 and 2009. Over those three years he amassed 313 tackles, 29.5 of which went for a loss, 11 sacks and three interceptions.