Penn State football picks up commitment from 3-star OT Maleek McNeil

Penn State football picked up its first commitment in the 2022 class since New Year’s Day on Saturday.

Offensive tackle Maleek McNeil announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin via his personal Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

McNeil is a three-star offensive tackle prospect from Massachusetts. He’s rated as the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 66 offensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

He chose the Nittany Lions over seven other scholarship offers, per his 247Sports profile page, including offers from Auburn, Boston College and Duke.

McNeil is listed at 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, which is more than enough size to stay on the outside as an offensive tackle in college. He’s the second offensive tackle to commit in the 2022 class, joining four-star Drew Shelton. Shelton committed in September.

The addition of McNeil brings the class to nine commits overall with eight of them on the offensive side of the ball. His commitment also bumps the group from No. 9 in the country to No. 5, while also moving it from the No. 3 class in the Big Ten to No. 2 — trailing only Ohio State in the conference — according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.