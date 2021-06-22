Report: Penn State football set to add former Florida State DB A.J. Lytton

Penn State football coach James Franklin yells to his players during practice on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football is reportedly set to add a transfer to its defensive backfield. Former Florida State cornerback A.J. Lytton will transfer into the program according, to a report from 247Sports.

“I like the culture,” Lytton told 247Sports. “I like coach (James) Franklin. I am glad he is giving me this second chance so I can tell a story. I like the culture at Penn State.”

Lytton was a top-50 recruit out of high school when he originally signed with the Seminoles. He then played in 22 games — including one start — racking up 28 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.

The former Florida State player was removed from the team’s roster in 2020, per Noles247. No reason was given for his removal at the time.

The addition adds more depth to a talented Nittany Lion defensive backfield. Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. should each start on the outside with blossoming freshman Kalen King already making an impact in the spring. Lytton should add depth to the defensive backfield with the upside of a high-level starter for Penn State.

He has two years of eligibility remaining, per the 247Sports report.