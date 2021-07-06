Top in-state target RB Nicholas Singleton commits to Penn State football

Penn State football has added one of the top in-state recruits in the 2022 class. Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton committed to the NIttany Lions Tuesday evening on CBS Sports HQ.

Singleton plays for Governor Mifflin HIgh School and was the team’s workhorse running back in 2020. He ran for 1,311 yards and 22 touchdowns on 107 carries in only eight games played as a junior. His rushing ability helped lead the offense to an appearance in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals last season, where he ran for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The four-star running back is the No. 98 player in the country and the No. 6 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. He’s also the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania and gives the Nittany Lions five commitments out of the top eight players in the state, with only six of the eight announcing their decisions.

Singleton — who becomes the highest-ranked player in the team’s class — had a plethora of scholarship offers to choose from, with 34 total. He chose the Nittany Lions over schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Gabe Brooks, a recruiting analyst at 247Sports, compared Singleton to former Georgia running back — and current Cleveland Browns star — Nick Chubb.

“Stoutly built back with good height and overall bulk,” Brooks’ scouting report on Singleton’s 247Sports profile reads. “Plus frame length with space for a bit more mass, but will leave high school with college-ready size. Slasher with home run-hitting big-play ability. A bit upright in gait but shrinks target and enhances leverage upon contact. Shows impressive contact balance and gains yardage through tacklers. Accelerates quickly with terrific downhill burst. Plants foot and takes off in cutback situations. Excellent top-end speed supported on the track with a 10.89 100 as a junior. ... Projects to the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential.”

Singleton’s commitment continues a strong start to July for Penn State. He’s the sixth player to commit since Friday joining defensive tackles Kaleb Artis and Zane Durant, offensive tackle JB Nelson, linebacker Keon Wylie and EDGE Tyreese Fearbry.

The latest commitment keeps the NIttany Lions’ 2022 recruiting class at No. 3 in the country behind only Ohio State and Notre Dame.