Penn State football earns a commitment from the No. 2 JuCo player in the 2022 class

Penn State football has added one of the top junior college players in the 2022 class. Offensive tackle JB Nelson committed to the Nittany Lions Friday afternoon.

Nelson is a three-star offensive tackle, but is rated as the No. 2 JuCo player in the country and the No. 2 JuCo offensive lineman, according to 247Sports’ player rankings. He plays for Lackawanna County Community College and is the second Lackawanna player to commit to the 2022 class, joining Tyrece Mills, the No. 3 JuCo player in the country.

The latest Nittany Lion commitment chose Penn State over scholarship offers from West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina State and Ole Miss.

Nelson is the third offensive line recruit to commit to the class, joining high-schoolers Drew Shelton and Maleek McNeil.

Penn State’s 2022 class remains the No. 8 class in the country and the No. 2 class in the Big Ten in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Ohio State is the only Big Ten school that has a higher rated class with the No. 1 class in the country.

Two more Penn State targets are expected to choose their schools in the next day, with both four-star running back Kaytron Allen and three-star linebacker Keon Wylie set to commit Saturday.