Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star in-state recruit

A four-star in-state prospect announced his commitment to Penn State football on Sunday. Tyreese Fearbry chose the Nittany Lions and made the declaration in a live video.

Fearbry — who plays for Perry Traditional Academy in Pittsburgh — is the No. 12 EDGE prospect and the No. 8 prospect in Pennsylvania in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. He played five games as a junior in the 2020 season, according to MaxPreps, and racked up 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in that limited action.

The four-star EDGE prospect chose Penn State over 14 other scholarship offers, including offers from Auburn, Kentucky and Pittsburgh.

Fearbry is now the third defensive player to commit to Penn State over Fourth of July weekend and the fourth player to commit overall. Offensive tackle JB Nelson was the first player to commit, on Friday, and was followed by linebacker Keon Wylie Saturday. The momentum continued Sunday for Penn State when defensive tackle Zane Durant pledged Sunday afternoon.

Fearbry’s commitment — the 16th in the class — the has the Nittany Lions 2022 recruiting class at No. 4 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, up from No. 7. They remain behind only Ohio State in the Big Ten rankings.