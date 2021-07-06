Depth chart breakdown: Here’s where Penn State football stands at defensive end in 2021

Penn State’s defense has been its strongest unit in recent years, in large part because of defensive coordinator Brent Pry and the talent he has to work with.

That’s been especially true at defensive end, where the team has had several talented players in James Franklin’s time as head coach.

Now that we’ve taken a deep dive into the offense, let’s take a look at the team’s defense, beginning with defensive end.

Projected starters

Junior Adisa Isaac and redshirt senior Arnold Ebiketie

Penn State has some serious upside at defensive end this year, with two players who could wreak havoc in the passing game. That’s a good thing for the NIttany Lions because they’ll be replacing two players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft in Odafe Oweh — who was taken in the first round — and Shaka Toney — who was taken in the seventh round. Those two former players were able to get by offensive tackles and force quarterbacks to make hasty decisions. This season, Penn State should have two players positioned to do the same as starters on the end of the defensive line.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story This analysis is based off of watching games live, 20+ hours of film study and watching Penn State’s two open spring practices.

Adisa Isaac is entering his third year on campus and has already flashed what he’s capable of doing. He’s yet to make a start but has appeared in 20 of 22 games since he arrived prior to the 2019 season. He’s totaled 27 tackles and three sacks in that time but has shown he can do more than those limited numbers suggest.

Isaac is an excellent athlete who uses his speed and flexibility to get around opposing offensive tackles. He has excellent size and length at 6-foot-4 and 248 pounds, and has proven he can overpower lineman if he can’t beat them to the edge. He uses his hands well and prevents players from getting their hands on him when trying to block him, often using his length to disrupts their initial punch in pass protection. The sophomore defensive end will have to show he can defend the run. If he does, there’s a chance he plays his way into consideration for a spot in the first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Arnold Ebiketie is the likely starter opposite in what will be his first — and last — year at Penn State. He spent the first four seasons of his college career at Temple, where he accrued 59 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles. The redshirt senior had a breakout season for the Owls in 2020, when he registered four of those sacks and all three of the forced fumbles in only six games played.

The athletic pass rusher is best used standing up where he has more of an opportunity to beat the opponent to the edge, rather than fighting inside and winning battles with a bull rush. He played snaps as a stand up edge rusher in spring practice, and that allowed him to pressure Penn State’s quarterbacks fairly frequently.

He’s a good hand fighter who can get underneath tackles with a rip move that throws them off balance and allows him to use his leverage to get to the quarterback. He took a clear step forward for Temple as a redshirt junior last year, and the move into Penn State’s strength and conditioning program should allow him to further expand on his game as a pass rusher in a meaningful way. Ebiketie may only be on campus for a year, but he’ll have a chance to make a big impact in that short period of time.

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac reaches for running back John Lovett during Penn State football practice on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Key backups

Redshirt junior Nick Tarburton and redshirt sophomore Smith Vilbert

Penn State should have good options behind Isaac and Ebiketie, allowing them to rotate in different units to keep the entire position group well-rested and at full speed for all four quarters. The team’s depth is mostly young, but there are two players who stand out as options to make a big impact this year.

Nick Tarburton could reasonably earn one of the starting jobs this year. He started his career as a linebacker but moved down to defensive end because he had the frame to add weight and strength without losing athleticism. He’s more of a power rusher than a speed rusher, which provides a nice contrast to the two projected starters. He gets inside the reach of offensive tackles and gets his hands into their chests to get leverage — also allows him to shed blocks in the run game. He should factor into the defensive end rotation as the first end off the bench.

Smith Vilbert is an interesting case at defensive end because he should provide the versatility to allow Penn State to play three ends at once in pass rush situations. Vilbert has the size and power to kick inside and rush the passer from the interior in obvious passing downs. He entered the program as a ball of clay with all of the tools to become a starter at defensive end, and after two full seasons in the program, he should see that begin to take shape. He and Jesse Luketa, who spent time practicing at defensive end in the spring after beginning his career at linebacker, should factor in as the team’s fourth defensive end when Ebiketie and Isaac are subbed out.

Freshman to watch

Redshirt freshman Zuriah Fisher

The Nittany Lions don’t have any instant impact true freshmen at defensive end, but they do have multiple players who could benefit from having had a year on campus in 2020. Those freshmen are far more likely to make an impact at defensive end this season.

Zuriah Fisher is the best example of a redshirt freshman who should be ready to contribute on a limited basis at defensive end. He was a linebacker in high school — like Tarburton — but his frame and athleticism allowed him to add weight and move to defensive end. Fisher will need more time at Penn State in order to adjust to playing defensive end. He’ll need to refine his rush moves and make sure he has counters as a pass rusher, but Fisher could show flashes this year if he can earn playing time.