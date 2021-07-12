Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. drafted No. 64 overall by Pittsburgh Pirates

Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. knows where he would begin his career if he chooses baseball — and it would be in the state of Pennsylvania. The four-star wide receiver in the 2021 class was chosen No. 64 overall on Monday in the competitive balance round B by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft. White must now decide whether to play baseball and football for the Nittany Lions or begin his professional baseball career.

The talented athlete going No. 64 overall comes with a $1.05 million bonus money slot, meaning that’s how much the league allocates to the team’s draft budget for that pick. However, the Pirates may go over that slot money using money it saves on other draft picks it makes in the first 10 rounds.

White is projected to play wide receiver if he makes it to Penn State, and he has the attributes that would allow him to potentially make an impact as a freshman. He’s an excellent athlete who has great size for the position at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. He has good speed and ball skills, along with the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. He’s good enough to be a multiyear starter at wide receiver, if he chooses the college route.

The recent high school graduate has until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15 to sign with the Pirates. However, he would not be able to sign if he begins attending Penn State classes.

White told the Centre Daily Times in December it would take “a lot to get me out of Penn State.” However, he added that he wasn’t ready to make the decision at the time.

“I’m still thinking about the draft, I’m still thinking about college, but when the time comes that’s when I’ll make my decision,” he said. “I’m just not sure, just now.”