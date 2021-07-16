4-star Florida running back Kaytron Allen commits to Penn State football

Penn State football added a second running back to its 2022 recruiting class Friday. Four-star running back Kaytron Allen announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, joining a class that already has a loaded offensive group.

Allen plays for IMG Academy in Florida and is the second four-star from IMG to join the class, alongside four-star offensive tackle Drew Shelton.

The running back has 3,077 yards and 41 touchdowns on 382 carries in his high school career, including 515 yards and nine touchdowns on 68 carries as a junior. Allen is the No. 10 running back in the class and the No. 16 player in Florida according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

He chose Penn State over 33 other scholarship offers, including offers from Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Allen is the eighth skill position player the Nittany Lions have added on offense and the second running back alongside four-star running back Nicholas Singleton. He also joins two quarterbacks in four-star Drew Allar and three-star Beau Pribula, three wide receivers in four-stars Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey and four-star tight end Jerry Cross.

The addition of Allen gives Penn State 19 total commitments in the 2022 class and inches it closer to Notre Dame and Ohio State in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, although it remains at No. 3 in the country.