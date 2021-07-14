Harvard offensive lineman Spencer Rolland announces transfer to Penn State in 2022

For the second time this year, Penn State football received a graduate transfer commitment from Harvard.

Junior offensive lineman Spencer Rolland announced his commitment Wednesday on social media.

“After completing my upcoming senior season and graduating from Harvard University in May of 2022, I am excited to commit to Penn State University to continue my academic and athletic pursuits for the next two years as a grad transfer,” Rolland wrote. “Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have supported and helped me along the way.”

Rolland, who was a two-star recruit coming out of high school in Minnesota, per 247Sports, joins fellow Minnesota native Eric Wilson as the second Harvard player to announce his transfer to Penn State this year. Wilson, also an offensive lineman, enrolled with the university this offseason and is set to play this fall.

Rolland appeared in all 10 games during the 2019 season and played a pivotal role on their offensive line as a reserve and eventually a starter. For his efforts, he was selected to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League Third Team before the 2020 season was canceled.

Rolland’s presence should help add some veteran depth to the offensive line in the 2022-23 seasons.