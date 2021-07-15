Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star OL to kick off 2023 recruiting class

Penn State football kicked off its 2023 recruiting class with a bang Thursday. Four-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via his personal Twitter account.

Birchmeier is the first player to commit to Penn State’s 2023 class and could be a cornerstone piece for the group. He’s the No. 42 recruit, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Virginia in the 2023 class. The high school junior has two more years left of high school and plays for Broad Run High School in Virginia.

He’s listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds and carries the weight well. According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn’s scouting report from August 2020, Birchmeier projects as a starter at an elite level school.

“Frame length to be an offensive tackle in college but can also be dominant guard. Excels as wrestler,” Dohn’s report on Birchmeier’s 247Sports profile page reads. “Athletic, physical, punishing run blocker. Feisty and flexible. Plays with attitude. Quick feet and very good at pulling. Can sink hips and win leverage. Strong initial punch. As frame matures and strength is added, could be devastating player on high school level. Expected lower body development will aid in drive blocking. Will continue to develop pass pro skills. Starter at elite level Power 5 school.”

Birchmeier chose the Nittany Lions over 28 other scholarship offers, including offers from Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

His addition to the class puts the Nittany Lions at No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings for 2023. Very few schools have earned multiple commitments and Penn State is ranked highest among those with only one commitment.

The 2023 class is just beginning to form and could help supplement a 2022 recruiting class that currently ranks at No. 3 in the nation.