Penn State football lands 3-star Louisiana DB Jordan Allen to its 2022 class

Penn State football has added another commit to its highly ranked 2022 class.

Lafayette Christian Academy (La.) defensive back Jordan Allen announced his commitment to Penn State on Instagram on Saturday, becoming the 20th player to join the nation’s second-ranked 2022 class, per 247 Sports.

Allen is three-star recruit, the 34th-ranked defensive back in the country and the 23rd-ranked player in Louisiana. He chose Penn State over Louisville, Miami and Florida State. He had a total of 42 Division I offers.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back won a state title game in 2020, the fourth in school history.

