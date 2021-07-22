Penn State Football

4-star Maryland DE Dani Dennis-Sutton commits to Penn State football over Alabama, Georgia

Owings Mills, MD.

Penn State has arguably found their crown jewel of the 2022 recruiting class, earning a pact from McDonogh (Md.) defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton on Thursday.

Dennis-Sutton announced his decision live from his high school. He chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Alabama and Georgia.

Dennis-Sutton is rated as a 4-star recruit and the 50th-best player of the 2022 class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end had two sacks, 16 solo tackles, 29 total tackles (10 tackles for a loss) and a fumble recovery in 10 games in 2019. Rivals has Dennis-Sutton rated as a 5-star recruit, the best strong side defensive end and 11th-ranked player nationally in the 2022 class.

The young defensive end didn’t get to see any game action in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, he shined at a number of football camps and showcases, dominating one-on-one drills as an edge rusher.

It will only be Dennis-Sutton’s third year of playing organized football.

His coach at McDonogh, Hakeem Sule, has seen him grow from a raw player with a high motor to a player who is technically sound with a strong football I.Q. that Sule believes can become one of the best in the nation.

“They’re getting a player with tremendous effort, pride, pursuit to the football, someone who they can trust, someone who’s going to work hard from Day 1 and someone who’s going to excel just because he has all of the qualities and traits of being a good football player,” Sule told the Centre Daily Times.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

