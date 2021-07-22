Penn State football announces the date for its 2021 White-Out Game, and other game themes

Penn State athletics announced Thursday that the annual White-Out Game will take place against Southeastern Conference foe Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Each fan is encouraged to wear a white T-shirt to the game for Beaver Stadium to be covered in a sea of white for the prime-time matchup. The official White Out T-shirt will go on sale in early August to the general public.

Sign up below to get the latest purchasing information on the official 2021 Penn State White Out Shirt!



More info ️: https://t.co/6XcbxRO5Bi



Single-game info ️: https://t.co/qjeZIo90B1#WeAre https://t.co/C4q4hLMaFW pic.twitter.com/4UFGQvhuvP — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) July 22, 2021

Auburn will begin the year with a new head coach in Bryan Harsin. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix is returning for his junior season and passed for 2,415 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. Auburn went 6-4 last season, dropping the Citrus Bowl to Northwestern 35-19 and finishing third in the SEC West.

Penn State also announced a second White Out — this one specific to the student section — for the Michigan game on Nov. 13.

The Nittany Lions are currently 8-8 in White-Out games, having defeated then-14th ranked Michigan 28-21 on Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State did not host a White Out game in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State began the White Out in 2004 while taking on Purdue. Only the student section was included in the festivities, but it eventually led to the first White Out that included all fans in a 2007 matchup against Notre Dame.

Other game themes announced Thursday are: 107K Family Reunion for Penn State’s season opener against Ball State at 3:30 p.m. Sept.. 11; the annual Thon game against Villanova on Sept. 25; the return of the “Stripe-Out” game against Indiana on Oct. 2; Homecoming (featuring the Generations of Greatness jerseys) against Illinois at noon Oct. 23; Senior Day and Military Appreciation day against Rutgers on Nov. 21.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 5, and beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday to Nittany Lion Club members.