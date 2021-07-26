Report: Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. chooses Pirates over Nittany Lions

One of Penn State football’s top signees in the 2021 class will reportedly not be playing for the Nittany Lions. Four-star wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. will sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates and player Major League Baseball, according to PhillyVoice.

White told the outlet the decision was a difficult one to come to terms with, but made sure to inform Penn State head coach James Franklin that he was planning to play baseball.

“The past week has been very, very stressful for me,” White told PhillyVoice. “I had to follow my heart. I played baseball as a kid and I always loved the game. I’ll be signing (Monday) to be with the Pirates. I wouldn’t be where I am without the support of my family, especially my parents. If it wasn’t for my parents, I wouldn’t be where I am today. They pushed me and pushed me, but it’s also my family at Malvern.”

The PSU signee was drafted No. 64 overall in competitive balance round B by the Pirates in a draft position that comes with a slotted bonus amount of $1.05 million — but he told PhillyVoice the amount he would make would be over that slot amount, a common practice in baseball to convince high school seniors to forgo their college careers and begin to play professionally.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that amount is $1.5 million.

White was slated to play baseball and football with the Nittany Lions and was highly touted on the gridiron due to his size and athleticism on the outside.

Neither Penn State nor the Pittsburgh Pirates have responded to requests for confirmation.