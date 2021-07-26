Four-star Florida cornerback Cam Miller commits to Penn State football

Penn State football made yet another addition to its 2022 recruiting class Monday afternoon, this time dipping into the state of Florida to do so. Four-star cornerback Cam Miller announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions’ class on CBS Sports HQ.

Miller will play for Trinity Christian Academy as a senior after previously attending Fernandina Beach High School. The senior cornerback amassed three interceptions and a tackle for loss as a junior and led the program to playoff appearance in 2020. He’s the No. 281 player in the class, the No. 30 cornerback and No. 30 player in Florida according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings and chose Penn State over 15 other listed scholarship offers, including Virginia Tech.

The four-star player has good size at 6-feet tall and 180 pounds and compares closely to former Florida Gator cornerback and current Pittsburgh Steeler Joe Haden, according to a scouting report by 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins.

“Has a college-ready frame at 6-foot, 180 pounds,” the report says. “Should be able to eventually add some more mass. An accomplished athlete that has spent a majority of his prep career deployed as an option quarterback, but projects as a defensive back at the next level given his ability to mirror and change directions. Tested exceptionally well the summer before his junior season clocking a 4.5 on the lasers in the 40-yard dash. Also posted a 124-inch broad jump.

“A coordinated football player that makes things look easy on Friday nights no matter what he’s doing. Still has a lot to learn from a technical standpoint on the defensive side of the ball, but already understands how to use body position and angles to cut off routes ... Will need some seasoning and to be coached up before he reaches his full potential, but athletic profile is one of the best out of any defensive back in the entire 2022 cycle. Could line up at multiple spots in the secondary. Might ultimately settle in as a safety, but he has the hips to get it done at cornerback.”

Miller is now the 22nd player in the 2022 recruiting class for Penn State and is the first cornerback to join the group.

With the addition, the class maintains its position at No. 2 in the country and in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings, trailing only Ohio State for both.

Miller is one of three Penn State targets announcing their decision this week, with four-star safety — and son of former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver — Cristian Driver announcing Thursday and three-star safety Kevin Winston announcing his decision Saturday.