Live blog: Updates, photos, stories and more from Penn State football Media Day

With the start of the 2021 Penn State football season just a month away, head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions took time to meet with the media on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Media day is the one day a year when all of Penn State’s football coaches, coordinators, assistants and players (except first-year players and freshman) are available to speak to. Franklin’s press conference kicks off at 12:15 p.m., followed by the coordinators at 12:50 p.m.

Here’s what’s happened so far: