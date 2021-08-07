Penn State Football
Live blog: Updates, photos, stories and more from Penn State football Media Day
With the start of the 2021 Penn State football season just a month away, head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions took time to meet with the media on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Media day is the one day a year when all of Penn State’s football coaches, coordinators, assistants and players (except first-year players and freshman) are available to speak to. Franklin’s press conference kicks off at 12:15 p.m., followed by the coordinators at 12:50 p.m.
Here’s what’s happened so far:
Comments