‘The Lions’ Lair’: Here are our bold predictions for Penn State football’s 2021 season

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Co-hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss the Nittany Lions’ No. 19 ranking in the first AP Top 25 poll of the 2021 season. Then they discuss their breakout picks for the year and make three bold predictions about Penn State football heading into the season.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform. For additional listening, check out Jon Sauber’s interview on “The John Clay Podcast,” with host John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader about former Penn State quarterback Will Levis, who’s now the starting quarterback at Kentucky.

