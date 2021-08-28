Where will Penn State football finish in the 2021 Big Ten standings? Here are our picks

Penn State football should be in the upper tier of the Big Ten this season, but how high they can finish remains a question. The Nittany Lions will have an uphill battle to winning the conference, but should have an opportunity to do so if everything breaks right.

Let’s take a look at how we project the Big Ten to shake out this season.

Jon Sauber

Big Ten East

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Penn State

4. Michigan

5. Maryland

6. Rutgers

7. Michigan State

Big Ten West

1. Wisconsin

2. Minnesota

3. Iowa

4. Northwestern

5. Nebraska

6. Purdue

7. Illinois

Big Ten Championship Game prediction

Ohio State over Wisconsin

Why No. 3 for Penn State?

The Nittany Lions are in need of a bounce-back season after going 4-5 last year, but I don’t know if they’re going to have enough to get back into the No. 2 spot of the division, where they resided following the 2019 season. The defense should be one of the best in the Big Ten and will give the team the opportunity to stay in every game.

Even with their defense, it’s hard to project the Nittany Lions above third place at this point. They’re not in Ohio State’s class from a talent perspective at this point and don’t have the proven offense to give confidence that they’ll be able to hang with some of the better teams in the conference. It’s certainly possible that Penn State finishes No. 2, but Indiana has a better quarterback and better offense, giving the Hoosiers the edge in the division for the time being.

What about the division winners?

Look, it’s the preseason and it’s fun to be bold with predictions, but there’s no reason to pick anyone other than Ohio State to win the conference at this moment. Yes, Indiana is legitimately good and could contend for a New Year’s Six bowl. Yes, Wisconsin is talented and physical with what should be one of the best rushing attacks in the country. But the Buckeyes are a legitimate title contender and a pretty good bet to make the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud should be able to competently lead the offense and that’s all the team will need with elite talents like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson at wide receiver. The Buckeyes are as talented as it gets in the conference and their coaching isn’t too shabby, either.

Wisconsin could challenge Ohio State in the title game if — and it’s a big if — they can slow the Buckeyes’ offense. The problem is, that’s probably not going to happen. That being said, the Badgers should dominate on the ground behind Jalen Berger and what should once again be a very good offensive line, and that makes them the favorite to win their division once again.

Kyle J. Andrews

Big Ten East

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Indiana

4. Michigan

5. Maryland

6. Rutgers

7. Michigan State

Big Ten West

1. Wisconsin

2. Iowa

3. Minnesota

4. Nebraska

5. Northwestern

6. Purdue

7. Illinois

Big Ten Championship Game prediction

Ohio State over Wisconsin

Why No. 2 for Penn State?

Penn State’s fortunes are looking up after having a rough 4-5 season in 2020. Quarterback Sean Clifford has an opportunity to get comfortable behind an offensive line that features Rasheed Walker, Eric Wilson, Mike Miranda, Juice Scruggs and Caeden Wallace. Not only does this team have arguably a top-3 weapon in the conference with Jahan Dotson in tow, but with Parker Washington and tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, Penn State has a number of players who can get things going.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich should be able to get the best out of Clifford. Since 2013, Yurcich’s offenses have averaged 6.49 yards per play. It ranks first among all Division I Football Bowl Subdivision offensive coordinators. His 14.03 yards per completion stat is first among Power Five offensive coordinators.

The defense will be good. They have barely anything to worry about, truth be told. With that being said, they aren’t close to Ohio State just yet. That could change soon.

What about the rest of the division winners?

Ohio State is the cream of the crop. There’s absolutely no reason why they shouldn’t win the conference. C.J. Stroud is at quarterback and is distributing the ball to Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and possibly Marvin Harrison Jr. That’s just their offense. Defensively, Haskell Garrett, Zach Harrison, Taron Vincent and Tyreke Smith will be a monstrous front four.

Another team to watch is Wisconsin. Offensive line play is their bread and butter — this year featuring four seniors and one freshman. Quarterback Graham Mertz is going to have time to sit behind the line and pick apart the secondary with receivers Danny Davis III, Kendric Pryor and tight end Jake Ferguson.