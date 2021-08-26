Former Penn State OL, 2-time Super Bowl champ, Stefen Wisniewski announces NFL retirement

Former Nittany Lion and two-time Super Bowl champion Stefen Wisniewski has decided to call it a career. The former Penn State football interior offensive lineman, who played at the program from 2007-10, announced his retirement with a video Thursday morning from his personal Twitter account.

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’m retiring,” WIsniewski said in the video. “I absolutely loved playing the game of football but after 10 years, my body, my mind and my heart are telling me it’s time to move on.”

He also announced he intends to become a pastor in his post-NFL life.

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

Wisniewski played for five teams in his NFL career, which spanned 10 seasons. He played in 139 games and made 106 starts in his time with the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He played for the Eagles and Chiefs when they won Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LIV, respectively.

The former Nittany Lion was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, making the first team in 2009 and 2010. He was then drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft with the 48th overall pick.