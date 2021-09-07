Penn State Football
How far did Penn State football move up in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Wisconsin?
Penn State football made a big jump in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 11 in Tuesday afternoon’s poll after being ranked No. 19 in the preseason poll.
They jumped up eight spots after earning a 16-10 victory over then-No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon on the road in Camp Randall Stadium to open their season. The Badgers fell six spots to No. 18 in this week’s poll.
This week’s ranking came with 908 voting points, 25 points ahead of No. 12 Oregon and 34 points behind No. 10 Iowa.
Penn State will look to move to 2-0 on the season when it takes on the Ball State Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. The game will be the home opener for the Nittany Lions.
The Cardinals are currently receiving 7 voting points but are not ranked inside the poll.
The Nittany Lions are one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll. They’re joined by the aforementioned Badgers and Hawkeyes, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3. Indiana dropped out of the poll after getting blown out at Iowa.
The full rankings can be found below:
AP Top 25 Poll (Sept. 7)
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Texas A&M
6. Clemson
7. Cincinnati
8. Notre Dame
9. Iowa State
10. Iowa
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. USC
15. Texas
16. UCLA
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Virginia Tech
20. Ole Miss
21. Utah
22. Miami
23. Arizona State
24. North Carolina
25. Auburn
