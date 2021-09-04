Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football’s 16-10 road win over Wisconsin

Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown intercepts the ball to end the game against Wisconsin for a Penn State win 16-10 on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State-Wisconsin was one of the toughest matchups to begin the season.

Wisconsin entered the game as the No. 12 team in the country with Penn State being ranked No. 19. Camp Randall Stadium was rocking and Penn State found itself in a tough situation coming down the stretch. The Nittany Lions pulled off the upset with two late interceptions, en route to a 16-10 victory.

Here are five takeaways from their Week 1 win over Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

The defense may be one of the best in the country, despite the offensive putting them on a short field

Penn State’s defense looks as advertised with a blocked field goal, two interceptions returned for 41 yards and two fumble recoveries to go with six punts. Shutting out a tough Wisconsin team on the road at Camp Randall Stadium is always a tough go. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz went 7-for-12 with 42 yards in the first half.

Jaquan Brisker nearly sealed the deal with a interception with 2:26 left on the clock and nearly took the ball into Wisconsin’s territory. Ja’Ayir Brown finished the game off with a game-winning interception of Graham Mertz following a 10-second runoff.

But…

Their offense couldn’t move the ball at all in the first half with 41 passing yards and just two rushing yards. Sean Clifford went 7-for-14 with 41 passing yards and routinely missed throws and couldn’t sense pressure. While Wisconsin’s defense only had one sack, Clifford had three rushes for -3 yards.

However, Clifford was much better in the second half and finished the game going 18-for-33 with 247 passing yards and a touchdown. He found Keandre Lambert-Smith and Jahan Dotson down the field with consistency. Noah Cain finally got going and had a second half touchdown, along with eight carries and 48 rushing yards.

Jahan Dotson is the most explosive player on Penn State’s offense

Are we truly surprised? Dotson broke the game open for the Nittany Lions in the third quarter with a 49-yard reception for a touchdown. He often broke past Wisconsin’s defense and created separation, displaying his 4.3 40-yard dash speed. However, Clifford missed on a few deep passes or skipped a few into the dirt.

It’s clear that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is going to get him open with his schemes. There were multiple times where Dotson was sent in motion into the slot or split out wide, even getting bunched together with other receivers. If there’s a will, Dotson and Yurcich will find a way.

The offensive line needs to get better... or is it because Wisconsin just that good?

Penn State’s offensive line allowed a ton of pressures on Clifford. Although the redshirt senior quarterback is naturally skittish, his offensive line did him no favors. Both tackles Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace were exploited in the passing game — forcing Clifford to attempt to climb the pocket. The running game was even worse, only finishing with 50 yards on the day.

On the flip side, Wisconsin generated a ton of pressure on the defensive side of the ball with stunts and twists by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The game felt rushed at the beginning for Penn State’s offense, but they were able to catch up.

Wisconsin’s Chez Mellusi is a force to stop

The understanding prior to the game was that he’d be the feature back. He entered the game with 71 carries for 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown as a Clemson Tiger. With a stacked backfield, he went to Wisconsin and became the starter. He finished with 31 carries, 121 rushing yards and one touchdown. He had to be better with Mertz struggling throughout the day, finishing 22-for-38, 185 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Nittany Lions may have a kicking problem on their hands

Jordan Stout missed a 23-yard field goal at the 5:57 mark in the third quarter. The field goal would’ve given Penn State a 10-7 lead. Stout also missed an extra point with 9:17 remaining in the game, which would’ve given Penn State a 17-10 lead. They have six kickers on their roster. If it comes down to the wire and you can’t rely on your kicker, you have a big problem.