ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ returning to Happy Valley for Penn State football vs. Auburn

The cast and crew of ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be again returning to Happy Valley this season — setting up shop next Saturday for No. 11 Penn State football’s prime-time matchup with No. 25 Auburn.

This will mark the fifth straight year “GameDay” has traveled to State College and the 10th time overall.

Both Penn State and Auburn had convincing wins on Saturday, with the Nittany Lions beating Ball State 44-13 and Auburn putting away Alabama State 62-0.

Next Saturday will also be Penn State’s annual White Out Game, which “GameDay”’s Kirk Herbstreit has called the “best big-game atmosphere in the country.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.