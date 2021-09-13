Penn State Football

Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 4 kickoff time vs. Villanova. Here’s what to expect

No. 10 Penn State’s game against Villanova next Saturday will kick off at noon on the Big Ten Network, the conference announced Monday. The matchup will also be made available on GoPSUsports.com and the Penn State Sports Network with a 10:30 a.m. airtime.

The Nittany Lions (2-0) take on No. 22 Auburn (2-0) at home at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, televised on ABC. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13 this past Saturday, and had a 16-10 road victory at Wisconsin. Villanova (2-0) has won in convincing fashion away against Lehigh (47-3) and home versus Bucknell (55-3).

Penn State’s last matchup against Villanova came in 1951, and the Nittany Lions hold a 5-3-1 all-time record versus the Wildcats. The Nittany Lions’ next three games after that will be against Big Ten opponents: Indiana (home), Iowa (away) and Illinois (home).

Profile Image of Kyle J. Andrews
Kyle J. Andrews
Kyle J. Andrews is a 2018 graduate of the University of Baltimore, home of the perennially undefeated Bees. Prior to heading to the Centre Daily Times, he spent times as a sports reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, covering the Ravens and Orioles for 105.7 The Fan, Baltimore Beatdown and Fox Sports 1340 AM.
