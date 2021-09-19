How far did Penn State football move up in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Auburn?

Penn State football moved up again in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 6 in Sunday afternoon’s poll after being ranked No. 10 in last week’s poll. This is Penn State’s highest ranking since it was fifth in the AP Top 25 on Nov. 3, 2019.

The Nittany Lions jumped up four spots after defeating Auburn, 28-20, Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in the team’s White Out game. Auburn is now No. 23 after it was ranked No. 22 in last week’s poll.

Penn State had 1,197 voting points this week, 39 more than No. 7 Texas A&M and 101 fewer than No. 5 Iowa.

The Nittany Lions will clash with FCS opponent Villanova Saturday as they try to get to 4-0 on the season.

The Nittany Lions are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll. They’re joined by Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State.

The full rankings can be found below:

AP Top 25

(Sept. 19, 2021)

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Georgia (3-0)

3. Oregon (3-0)

4. Oklahoma (3-0)

5. Iowa (3-0)

6. Penn State (3-0)

7. Texas A&M (3-0)

8. Cincinnati (3-0)

9. Clemson (2-1)

10. Ohio State (2-1)

11. Florida (2-1)

12. Notre Dame (3-0)

13. Ole Miss (3-0)

14. Iowa State (2-1)

15. Brigham Young (3-0)

16. Arkansas (3-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (3-0)

18. Wisconsin (1-1)

19. Michigan (3-0)

20. Michigan State (3-0)

21. North Carolina (2-1)

22. Fresno State (3-1)

23. Auburn (2-1)

24. UCLA (2-1)

25. Kansas State (3-0)

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.