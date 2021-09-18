Who did the cast of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ pick to win Saturday’s Penn State-Auburn football game?

Fans gather on the Old Main lawn on Penn State’s campus for ESPN’s “College GameDay” ahead of Penn State’s game with Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. kandrews@centredaily.com

Penn State football takes on Auburn Saturday night at Beaver Stadium, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” cast all came to the same conclusion on who would win. Analysts Desmond Howard and Lee Corso both picked the Nittany Lions to earn the victory, as did guest picker — and former Penn State running back — Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was the guest picker after he played for the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football earlier in the week.

Corso made the choice after running down a list of reasons he could theoretically pick Auburn, before revealing a white shirt and donning the Nittany Lion mascot head.

“GameDay” traveled to State College for the game and aired from the lawn of Old Main Saturday morning. You can find the rest of our coverage of the show here.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 12:36 PM.