Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 5 kickoff time vs. Indiana. Here’s what to expect

Penn State football will have another night game at Beaver Stadium in the near future. The kick time for the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers was announced Monday afternoon and it will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 2.

It will be Penn State’s second night game of the season after playing Auburn in the White Out game Saturday night.

The game — which is this season’s “Stripe Out” game — will air on ABC and will be a rematch of the season opener that sent the two teams in different directions in 2020. The Hoosiers beat the Nittany Lions, 36-35, which sent Penn State into a tailspin for five weeks. The program started 0-5 for the first time in program history but did manage to finish 4-5 on the season.

Indiana went on to go 6-1 in the regular season, with its lone loss coming to Ohio State.

The two programs will meet this season under vastly different circumstances. Penn State has started 3-0, with a 4-0 record likely after this weekend’s matchup with Villanova — an FCS opponent.

The Hoosiers, on the other hand, have sputtered out of the gates, dropping two of their first three games. They’ll take on Western Kentucky this Sept. 25 to determine if they can get back to .500 before they clash with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State holds a 22-2 record all-time against Indiana.