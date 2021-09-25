Penn State Football

Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 6 kickoff time at Iowa. Here’s what to expect

Penn State football coach James Franklin watches backup quarterbacks Christian Veilleux and Ta’Quan Roberson during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Holuba Hall.
Penn State football coach James Franklin watches backup quarterbacks Christian Veilleux and Ta’Quan Roberson during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Holuba Hall. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football will get to avoid a night game at Kinnick Stadium, as the Nittany Lions will take on the Hawkeyes at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 9.

The Nittany Lions-Hawkeyes matchup will be televised on FOX, as announced on Saturday. The game will additionally be available on the Penn State Sports Network with a 2:30 p.m. airtime and on GoPSUSports.com.

Penn State’s afternoon matchup will be its second of the season after its home opener against Ball State at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. The Nittany Lions have a 17-13 all-time record against Iowa and hold a 10-5 record against Iowa on the road. Iowa defeated the Nittany Lions at home last season by a score of 41-21.

As of Saturday, Iowa is ranked No. 5 and Penn State is ranked No. 6., according to The Associated Press Top-25 poll.

Profile Image of Kyle J. Andrews
Kyle J. Andrews
Kyle J. Andrews is a 2018 graduate of the University of Baltimore, home of the perennially undefeated Bees. Prior to heading to the Centre Daily Times, he spent times as a sports reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, covering the Ravens and Orioles for 105.7 The Fan, Baltimore Beatdown and Fox Sports 1340 AM.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service