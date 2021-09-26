How far did Penn State football move up in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Villanova?

Penn State football moved up once again in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 4 in Sunday afternoon’s poll after being ranked No. 6 in last week’s poll. They jumped up two spot after defeating Villanova 38-17 in Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Penn State had 1,283 voting points this week, six more than No. 5 Iowa and 128 fewer than No. 3 Oregon.

The Nittany Lions will clash with Big Ten opponent Indiana Saturday as they try to get to 5-0 on the season. The game will be Penn State’s second conference matchup after the year following a season-opening 16-10 win over then-No. 12 Wisconsin on the road at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll. They’re joined by Iowa (No. 5), Ohio State (No. 11), Michigan (No. 14) and Michigan State (No. 17).

The full rankings can be found below:

AP Top 25

(Sept. 26, 2021)

1. Alabama (4-0)

2. Georgia (4-0)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

3. Oregon (4-0)

4. Penn State (4-0)

5. Iowa (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (3-0)

8. Arkansas (4-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-0)

10. Florida (3-1)

11. Ohio State (3-1)

12. Ole Miss (3-0)

13. Brigham Young (4-0)

14. Michigan (4-0)

15. Texas A&M (3-1)

16. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

17. Michigan State (4-0)

18. Fresno State (4-1)

19. Oklahoma State (4-0)

20. UCLA (3-1)

21. Baylor (4-0)

22. Auburn (3-1)

23. North Carolina State (3-1)

24. Wake Forest (4-0)

25. Clemson (2-2)

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1