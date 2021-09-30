How Penn State football’s trio of wide receivers has been leading its offense this season

It didn’t take long for Jahan Dotson to establish himself as Sean Clifford’s favorite target in 2020. The wide receiver was seemingly always open and made himself available to his quarterback whenever he needed a safety valve.

It should be no surprise, then, that Dotson is leading Penn State football in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns through four games for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

What is a bit of a surprise, though, is just how good the team’s other two starting receivers have been this season

Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have been one of the most productive starting trios in the Big Ten this season and are the bedrock for what could be one of the country’s best offenses this season.

Lambert-Smith’s progression, in particular, has been important for the Nittany Lions. He admitted to struggling with certain mental aspects of the game last season, especially when he didn’t make plays.

Those struggles were apparent to Lambert-Smith and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield. Both player and coach cited the inability to move on from mistakes as a reason for Lambert-Smith’s lack of production as a freshman.

Now, the sophomore wide receiver has made strides in that area, and it’s not gone unnoticed.

“Just making the plays when they’re there, and then if he doesn’t make a play or something happens, his response has been really good,” Clifford said. “He’s keeping his head in the game and making sure that he’s ready for the next moment. I think he’s done a really good job of that. He practiced in the spring and the fall. Really proud of him and excited to keep working with him.”

Lambert-Smith’s development has been important in making what was a duo into a trio this season after Dotson and Washington both played well last season. And while the duo was already good, it also took a step forward.

Dotson is clearly one of the best wide receivers in the country and Washington has the looks of a player who will take over for the senior when he leaves following this season.

Clifford has taken a liking to throwing to his top three receivers. They saw 49 of Clifford’s 65 pass attempts in their only games that didn’t include a deep dive into the depth chart — Auburn and Wisconsin — and were on the other end of 85% of the passes with clear intended targets in those two games.

Penn State head coach James Franklin wants that to expand to a group of four players, but believes the team’s talent at the top is the important thing.

“You would like to be in a situation where the team you’re playing and the defensive coordinator you’re playing doesn’t really feel comfortable bracketing anybody because there are too many other guys that can hurt you,” Franklin said. “OK, yeah, if we decide to bracket Jahan Dotson or Parker Washington, these other guys are going to hurt you, whether it’s the tight end position or the X or whatever it may be. KeAndre obviously showed he can make some big plays.”

The growth of the three receivers is of added importance when the context of the season and the team’s performance is considered. The Penn State rushing offense has been nonexistent for three of its first four games and has put more pressure on the receivers and other weapons on the outside to succeed.

To this point, they’ve done that and more and in some way have alleviated some of the need for a powerful running game. As Franklin said following Saturday’s win over Villanova and reiterated Wednesday night after the team’s practice, quick passes and opportunities on the outside can serve as an extension of the running game and have for the first four games of Penn State’s season.

“It allows you to be physical on the perimeter,” Franklin said. “... It’s a tremendous opportunity to be physical out there. ... That’s a huge extension of the running game. You’ve got to be able to complete it. You’ve got to be able to get four to five yards. And every once in a while it turns into an explosive play.

Whether it’s as an extension of the run game or as dynamic downfield threats, Dotson, Lambert-Smith and Washington have proven they can be relied upon this season and can be the focal point of the offense.

Through four games, that has led to an elite offense for Penn State that ranks No. 18 in the country according to ESPN’s SP+, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency, with the room to grow even further.

Just how high it will climb will depend on the dynamism of the team’s three best receivers and their ability to break games open.

With Dotson at the top and Lambert-Smith and Washington feasting on teams’ second- and third-best corners, chances are they’ll ascend even higher.