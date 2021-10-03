Where did Penn State land in the AP Top 25 poll after shutting out Indiana?

Penn State football stayed steady in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 4 in Sunday afternoon’s poll after being ranked there in last week’s poll. They were jumped by Iowa, even after defeating Indiana 24-0 in Beaver Stadium Saturday night.

Penn State had 1,360 voting points this week, 40 more than the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats and 21 fewer than the No. 3 Hawkeyes.

The Nittany Lions will clash with those Hawkeyes Saturday in a battle of top-five opponents at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Both teams enter the matchup 5-0 with two conference wins two their names.

The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the poll — four of which are in the top 10. They’re joined by the aforementioned Hawkeyes, the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans.

The full rankings can be found below:

AP Top 25

(Oct. 3, 2021)

1. Alabama 1,541

2. Georgia 1,497

3. Iowa 1,381

4. Penn State 1,360

5. Cincinnati 1,320

6. Oklahoma 1,248

7. Ohio State 1,094

8. Oregon 1,069

9. Michigan 1,053

10. BYU 990

11. Michigan State 852

12. Oklahoma State 749

13. Arkansas 745

14. Notre Dame 701

15. Coastal Carolina 694

16. Kentucky 662

17. Ole Miss 601

18. Auburn 448

19. Wake Forest 412

20. Florida 343

21. Texas 303

22. Arizona State 297

23. North Carolina State 279

24. SMU 136

25. San Diego State 111

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1