What Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s matchup

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz didn’t take long to explain what stands out about Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Nittany Lions.

“Everything,” Ferentz said at his weekly press conference.

The senior wide receiver is one of the best in the country and the Hawkeyes took notice in their prep this week for the Nittany Lion offense. Ferentz made a point to point out Dotson during his opening press conference.

“The receiver core is probably as good as I’ve seen,” Ferentz said. “I’m as impressed with (Dotson) as anybody we’ve seen this year. I say that with all due respect, we’ve played against some really good players so far, but he’s outstanding.”

Dotson and the No. 4 Nittany Lions will take on the No. 3 Hawkeyes in a top-5 matchup Saturday afternoon in Kinnick Stadium.

The matchup could have a lasting impact on both teams’ playoff chances this year, especially for the winner.

Ferentz is emphasizing the need to stay in the moment and not look too far ahead at what is to come — much like Penn State head coach James Franklin’s 1-0 mantra. The Iowa head coach is trying to ensure his Hawkeyes are focused on the task at hand rather than the hype surrounding it.

“These are two good teams.,” Ferentz said. “No debating that. We’re both good teams. Enjoy that part. But we have a lot of football ahead of us right now. This is a really important game because first of all it’s the next one up. That makes it the most important game.”

Here’s everything else Ferentz had to say about the Nittany Lions and this weekend’s matchup.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz

(On Penn State as a team)

I’ve been following Penn State since I was basically in elementary school, growing up in that part of the country. The story doesn’t change a heck of a lot. A lot of things that were true when I was young are still true right now.

They have outstanding players. They’ve always had good players there. I can’t remember a year where they didn’t. Very well-coached. Coach Franklin really has them playing well right now, at a high rate. Last Saturday is good evidence of that.

Offensively, their quarterback is a veteran player, can make any throw that they ask him to make. Besides that, he’s a dangerous runner. They’ll run with him a little bit by design. As dangerous as anything, if it’s not there for him, something opens up, he’ll pull it down and go. He’ll throw off the run or take it and make the yardage necessary for a first down or even more than that. That’s where it all starts.

Again, he’s a veteran player, a leader, a guy they look to. Big veteran group up front. They’re a good group. They have two outstanding tight ends. Really good backs. They always do.

The receiver core is probably as good as I’ve seen. I’m as impressed with No. 5 as anybody we’ve seen this year. I say that with all due respect, we’ve played against some really good players so far, but he’s outstanding.

Defensively, aggressive with their approach. High-pressure team. A lot of movement. Then most importantly they got good players and they play hard. They’re giving up 12 points a game right now. That’s going to be a challenge.

Special teams-wise, they’re doing a great job there in all phases. Not a big surprise either.

(On what stands out about Jahan Dotson)

Everything. He’s a really good athlete, which is great. I’m not going to say a lot of people are. There’s a lot of really good athletes out there, but he’s a football player, the way he does everything.

Let me just back up by saying I’m not an expert in the passing game or receiver play. Believe me, I did help out the receivers as a student coach at UConn, put that on my résumé, really important. A lot of help as a freshman.

Anyway, you just watch him play, there’s no wasted movement. He’s concise. Everything is really sharp. I have to think the pro guys watching him, have to like him. He’s a really decisive player. He’s a talented player, but he’s a good football player. He plays hard.

That’s the thing about them, they’ve got a lot of guys that are just really good players. I go back to the ‘02 game, looked like we were in good shape. Next thing you knew it’s overtime. That’s what you have to realize, you’re playing a team that can close the gap really fast because they’ve got some guys. He’s one of those guys. He’s the guy, really good guy.

(On the importance of previous games against Penn State)

I can’t answer it. That’s just the way it is. The way it’s been. The ‘83 game is one of my favorite games of my career as a coach, right? I don’t have any as a player (smiling). That was a great game. Just an unbelievable football game. That was whatever it was, a track meet. You’re playing an established program. If you talk about programs that you really don’t need much explanation, Penn State is in that handful of national teams.

It’s a challenge when you play them. The one thing for sure, just like I alluded to, going back a long ways, if you’re not ready to play, it could be embarrassing so you better get ready to play.

(On the importance of Saturday’s game)

I mean, I think you know how I feel about rankings in October and September. We just happen to be 5-0 right now, so do they. That’s the way it is.

Those things will be a lot more valid four, five, six weeks from now. I hope we are in that discussion, but we have to earn that. That’s really what the key thing is. It’s not a five-week season or six-week season. You don’t get any prizes. Nobody is going to announce a bowl matchup next week. They do the prognostications every week, I get that. They don’t really count those. They are paper money, Monopoly money. Nothing really counts until you get to the finish line.

These are two good teams. No debating that. We’re both good teams. Enjoy that part. But we have a lot of football ahead of us right now. This is a really important game because first of all it’s the next one up. That makes it the most important game.

But all you can do is give it our best. What we got to do is make sure we don’t leave the door open this week because we’re answering those texts, trying to get Johnny Smith tickets, all that stuff. We have to stay in our routine and practice and do the work you have to do.