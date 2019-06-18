Here’s when the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres are returning to Penn State

Lets Go Pens echoes through Pegula A Snapchat view from the NHL preseason game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Pegula Ice Arena on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Snapchat view from the NHL preseason game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Pegula Ice Arena on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

The NHL is returning to Happy Valley.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres will play a preseason game at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the university announced Tuesday. It will be the third time in four years that the venue will host a preseason NHL game.

“Our organization is excited to return to Penn State this fall to face the Penguins,” Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill said in a news release. “We know the atmosphere at Pegula Ice Arena will be loud and we look forward to putting on a great show for all of the NHL fans in Hockey Valley.”

Ticket prices, sale dates and parking will be announced at a later date. And Penn State hockey season ticket-holders will have a right-of-first-refusal on the NHL tickets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Terry Pegula, the owner of the Sabres, is a Penn State graduate who donated $102 million to the university in 2010 to help establish an NCAA Division I hockey program. Penn State made the transition to Div. I in 2013-2014, and Pegula’s Sabres have made appearances at Pegula’s namesake rink twice since then.

In 2016, Buffalo lost 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild on a last-second power play. And, in 2017, the Sabres beat the Penguins 4-3 on Jack Eichel’s overtime winner.

“We appreciate the Buffalo Sabres’ willingness to once again host a preseason contest in Pegula Ice Arena,” Assistant Athletic Director Michael Cross said in a written statement.