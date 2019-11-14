Penn State hockey’s Clayton Phillips not focusing on the past in Minnesota homecoming

Unlike college football, there are no official homecoming games in college hockey, and Minnesota native Clayton Phillips probably appreciates that as Penn State plays his former team this weekend.

Phillips transferred to Penn State this summer after playing 45 games for the Golden Gophers the previous two seasons.

This weekend, he’s focused making a contribution — not looking back.

“It’s really just exciting more than anything. It’s obviously the team’s first road trip of the season. I don’t think it’ll be weird,” Phillips said. “I’ve kind of circled it on my calendar after this summer and I’m just really excited to get in there and play with these guys.”

Phillips, who grew up in Edina, Minnesota, was a third-round pick (93rd overall) of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. He struggled to fit with his hometown team, though, and when he announced plans to transfer, Penn State was one of the first programs to reach out to him.

In 34 games last season, Phillips produced a goal and nine assists with a -12 plus-minus. In nine games as a Nittany Lion, he has a goal, an assist and a +1. The puck-moving junior defenseman — nicknamed “Philly” by his ever-creative teammates — seems to have found a better fit in Happy Valley.

“We like to play fast and get out on the ice and he does that extremely well,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. “He is really good with his feet and is just a great fit for what we do.”

His demeanor and selfless approach on the ice have helped him bond at Penn State quickly. When Phillips scored his first goal of the season last weekend, it came in front of the team bench and prompted a celebratory mob.

Coaches and teammates noticed how he handled the transfer process and the buildup to this series.

“He has always been extremely classy and has never said a bad word about the program,” Gadowsky said.

Along with Phillips’ adjustment, the other “fit” that invariably comes into play for teams visiting Minnesota is the larger ice sheet at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Gadowsky downplayed the size of the surface, which is 15 feet wider than that at Pegula Ice Arena, but some players believe it has an impact.

“Oh, it makes a difference,” senior forward Liam Folkes said. “It affects your passing a bit and you have to plan for that. They’re obviously a little more familiar with it.”

For Penn State’s defense, which has emphasized the “gaps” in its defensive zone to hamper opposing offenses, spacing might be at least an initial area of emphasis this weekend as well.

No. 8 Penn State (7-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-4-2, 1-1-2)

Series: 8 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday

Radio/TV: Game coverage on 103.1 FM and GoPSUsports.com

Notable: Minnesota leads the all-time series, 15-12-0, but Penn State has an 8-2 advantage in the last 10 meetings. … The Nittany Lions have a 3-9 record in games at Minnesota, though. … Freshman goalie Jared Moe made 38 saves in the second game of Minnesota’s series against Michigan State last weekend, helping the Gophers secure their first conference victory of the season.