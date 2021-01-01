Penn State men’s hockey excited to resume play vs. Michigan State despite ongoing uncertainty

Searching for certainty can be an elusive and frustrating endeavor during sports seasons altered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the Penn State-Michigan State men’s hockey series scheduled to start Sunday offers some refreshing clarity thanks to the teams’ distinctly different playing styles.

As always, Penn State remains committed to an aggressive, fast-paced approach that values shots on goal — lots of them. The team has taken 330 shots through the season’s first eight games, and averages 3.4 goals per game.

Conversely, Michigan State practices a more deliberate approach. It has attempted 261 shots and averages 2.0 goals per game.

Neither team was especially successfully in “Phase 1” of the Big Ten Conference season. Penn State started 0-5 before winning its final three games entering the semester break. Michigan State endured a similar struggle, getting swept by then-No. 5 Minnesota and having a series against Wisconsin postponed because of the virus before securing a tie and victory against then-No. 16 Notre Dame.

Both teams anticipate the start of the second half of the season — even if comes with uncertainty.

“There’s an excitement to get back to competing and playing,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. “There was a slow start and the team got a taste of what we could play like the last three games. We’re hungry to get back to compete and get better.”

While Penn State’s international players remained in town during the break, most others went home. None were able to get much, if any, ice time or preparation, other than running and some body-weight exercises, Gadowsky said. As a result, the team started “more from ground zero” than ever before when returning for the second half of the schedule.

Gadowsky said the break should be helpful in the long run, though, because it provided a mental respite from the slog of challenges and changes. Plus, the team has been able to practice together (something not allowed previously) since its return and Gadowsky said he has done a better job of adapting to limited meeting schedules and become a more effective coach than he was at the start of the season.

For the players, there’s a sense of expectancy and urgency. The three games at the end of the first semester whet their appetites for more success and the ongoing pandemic means that the overall schedule never really means anything until a puck drops. Still, Penn State’s athletic department testing has produced stellar results overall, and the hockey team has not been significantly impacted beyond things like Gadowsky’s nearly six-month separation from his wife and daughter as a precaution because his wife “is quite high risk” for COVID-19.

“We have to pick up where we left off. We’ve got to continue what we were doing if we want to have a great Phase 2,” senior forward Tim Doherty said. “Gads, the sacrifice he’s making to be here for us, we owe it to him. We owe it to the program to just keep working hard. We just have to enjoy it and make the most of it.”

In terms of on-ice performance, goaltending remains a challenge for Penn State. Neither Oskar Autio (2-3, 3.80 goals-against average) nor Liam Souliere (1-2, 4.36) has been consistent, and the lack of nonconference games and an altered schedule overall has prevented the coaching staff from determining a No. 1 at the position.

Penn State has a 6-3-1 record in its five series (10 games) after the semester break since the 2015-16 season.

Penn State (3-5-0) at Michigan State (3-3-2)

Series: 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Monday

Radio/TV: 103.1 FM and GoPSUsports.com

Notable: Penn State leads the all-time series, 15-11-4. … The teams have split their last five meetings. … Penn State last swept the Spartans on Feb. 24-25, 2017, in East Lansing. … Michigan State has converted just 8% of its power-play opportunities (2 of 25) this season. … The two teams are scheduled to play again Jan. 15-16 at Penn State.