Penn State hockey moves closer to cementing its No. 1 goalie as it gets set to face Ohio State

Eight days into the new year and 51 days into its season, Penn State’s men’s hockey team seems a bit closer to having a clear-cut No. 1 goaltender — and this weekend’s series against Ohio State could go a long way toward confirming that status.

Junior Oskar Autio backstopped the first 1-0 victory in program history during his last start Sunday. It was Autio’s first shutout against a conference opponent (Michigan State) and the third of his career. He made 23 saves.

“We haven’t defined anything but I think obviously Oskar Autio has been doing everything he needs to do to make sure he gets a lot more starts,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “We’re still going to see how it plays out but obviously we’re very happy with what Oskar did his last few starts.”

Autio, who has been splitting time with freshman Liam Souliere, last made consecutive starts Dec. 2-3 in a home series against then-No. 7 Michigan. He’s 3-3 with a 3.16 goals-against average this season.

Even if Penn State can find consistency in the net, it has other issues. Gadowsky said the team “took a couple steps back” from its level of play in December while splitting with MSU earlier this week, and he thinks there’s a straightforward way address those areas that need improvement.

“What matters the most is the mentality the team has when the puck drops, regardless of what happened the week before,” he said.

Senior forward Alex Limoges has been one of several bright spots. The team captain leads the Nittany Lions with six goals and 10 points. He and line mates Tim Doherty and Xander Lamppa have been productive recently, with one of them recording at least a point in four of the team’s last five games.

Limoges said the line’s developing chemistry has been important.

“It’s been coming along together every game. It’s been fun,” Limoges said. “It’s all about the communication on the ice and after the game when we watch our shifts (on video).”

Penn State (4-6-0) at Ohio State (3-6-1)

Series: 5:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Radio/TV: 103.1 FM and GoPSUsports.com

Notable: Ohio State leads the overall series, 16-12-3, and 7-6-2 on its home ice. … Penn State has a 3-1-1 advantage in the past five meetings. … The two-game series is the first for OSU since Dec. 18. … Freshman forward Travis Treloar leads the Buckeyes with nine points (three goals and six assists).