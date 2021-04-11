Penn State women’s soccer moves on to Big Ten semifinal after victory over Indiana

Penn State women’s soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal against Maryland at Jeffrey Field on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in State College, PA. The Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins 6-0. Penn State beat Indiana, 3-1, on Sunday to advance to the four-team Big Ten Tournament. nriffe@centredaily.com

With its victory on Saturday, Penn State women’s soccer is moving on to the four-team Big Ten Tournament later this week.

Forward Ally Schlegel led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring two goals at the 11 and 59 minute marks to propel Penn State past Indiana, 3-1, in the Big Ten Regional Weekend opening matchup.

Frankie Tagliaferri added a goal of her own, and the team totaled 10 shots (seven on goal) in the victory. Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman was phenomenal in the net, allowing only one goal on 15 (six on goal) Hoosiers’ shots.

The Hoosiers started the game on the attack and forced Asman to make two early crucial saves in the opening three minutes of play, including an Indiana header on a corner kick.

That’s when the Nittany Lions picked up some momentum and found themselves with a great scoring chance. Schlegel took full advantage, and scored her first goal high right on Hoosiers goalkeeper Bethany Kopel, assisted by Payton Linnehan.

Kopel would leave the game shortly with an injury, and was replaced by Chloe Briede. Indiana almost scored around the 17 minute mark, but was called offsides as the game remained 1-0.

Schlegel had another good scoring opportunity eight minutes later, but had her low-right shot saved by Briede. The Hoosiers followed up with their own pressure, and almost put the ball past Asman on two separate occasions, but one was saved and the other just wide of the mark.

With under a minute left in the first half, the Nittany Lions made crisp passes and Tagliaferri netted the ball in the back of the net after shooting low-left and right past Briede, assisted by Elle Kershner and Kristin Schnurr. The Nittany Lions were up 2-0 going into halftime.

Indiana possessed the ball for a few minutes to open the second half, but it ended in a shot missed wide by Oliwia Wos. After a few back-and-forth possessions for both teams that resulted in saved shots by both goalkeepers, Penn State was able to put another one in the back of the net.

Schlegel scored her second goal of the game, this time assisted by Rachel Wasserman and Sam Coffey, at the 59 minute mark.

The Hoosiers never gave up despite being down three goals, and after a couple of shots that missed or were blocked, they finally found themselves on the scoreboard. Anna Bennett scored on a shot that went high-right and over the head of Asman, unassisted.

However Penn State was able to slow down Indiana’s momentum the rest of the way, playing keep away for as much as possible as the Hoosiers weren’t able to get many solid looks at another goal, and the Nittany Lions won 3-1.

Despite Indiana winning the shots on goal battle 7-6 and having five more corner kicks, Penn State played to its strengths and with the victory, have now won six straight games heading into its next match up.

Penn State will now host Iowa on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jeffrey Field. That winner will move on the the Big Ten Championship game on April 18 against the winner of Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Penn State men’s soccer is also advancing in the postseason, after securing a 3-1 victory over Ohio State on Saturday behind Daniel Bloyou’s two goals, and is moving on to host Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Wednesday at Jeffrey Field. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m