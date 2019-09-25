Penn State women’s volleyball’s ‘silent set’ raises support, awareness for the hearing impaired

Penn State women’s volleyball holds a ‘silent set’ Penn State women's volleyball held a "silent set" against Michigan State on Wednesday night at Rec Hall to raise awareness and support for the hearing impaired, including sophomore Jonni Parker, during International Week of the Deaf. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State women's volleyball held a "silent set" against Michigan State on Wednesday night at Rec Hall to raise awareness and support for the hearing impaired, including sophomore Jonni Parker, during International Week of the Deaf.

The Rec Hall crowd fell silent Wednesday night early in Penn State women’s volleyball’s sweep of Michigan State. The players communicating on the court and the squeaks of their sneakers on the floor were all that could be heard during the first nine points of the match. Fans could be seen signing their approval toward the players on the court.

Once the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions scored their ninth point of the match, the crowd erupted with cheers, as the Nittany Lions cut the Michigan State first-set lead to three at 12-9.

The early silence, deemed a “Silent Set,” was to raise awareness and support for the International Week of the Deaf. The Nittany Lions chose the ninth point to stay silent until in honor of sophomore teammate, and All-American, No. 9 Jonni Parker. Parker has moderate hearing loss, and student manager Ryan Perry is deaf.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Parker said in a press release from Penn State that she saw the “Silent Set” as an opportunity to raise awareness.

“I think the ‘Silent Set’ is an amazing opportunity to bring awareness and support to those with hearing loss,” she said. “I believe we all should inspire one another to achieve our best every day and encourage others to chase greatness, regardless of the situation.”

Fans who attended the match were given a flier that detailed how to sign cheers and how to applaud using sign language. Students who attended the match received shirts with “Penn State” spelled out in American Sign Language.